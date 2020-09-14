MJ Grizz & YE Ali Show The Beautiful Side of The Chi In “Fell In Love”

MJ Grizz, the next big thing to come out of Chicago, has created a huge following in 2020 with his infectious intangibles and hot new music. Growing his catalog with catchy songs, today, he drops his latest single, titled, “Fell In Love.”

Tapping popular R&B singer Ye Ali for the assist, Grizz shows us his softer side on the new collaboration. The song praises the beautiful women of Chicago and is a new go-to for men looking to praise their special lady for any occasion.

Grizz explains: “The song ‘Fell in Love’ is a big vibe, a mood, and a song to put you in your zone. This record, we wanted to show love and appreciation to the women in our city and other cities as well. The ladies are going to love this one and the fellas as well to get the girls in that mood.”

“Fell In Love” is one of many new songs arriving the rest of 2020 by the rising star. After a breakout year, he is anticipated to release his patiently-awaited new album destined for early 2021 delivery. “Fell In Love” is available on MJ Grizz’s own imprint. After the listen, join the MJ Grizz bandwagon today on Instagram and Twitter.

Stream “Fell In Love” now.