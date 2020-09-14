Aaron Lewis (Staind,) Sully Erna (Godsmack) announce drive-in tour

For the first time, Sully Erna of Godsmack and Aaron Lewis of Staind have announced they will be heading out on a drive-in tour starting next month. Dubbed “The American Drive-In Tour,” each show will feature the two performing their hits together on stage, side-by-side, in an unplugged atmosphere.

It’s one of the first 2020 drive-in live tours planned across multiple cities, and will be a once-in-a-lifetime event for fans, featuring an evening of hits, covers, and conversation between Lewis and Sully on stage together.

Godsmack’s Erna explains, “Me and Aaron Lewis? Onstage together…acoustic? Do I need to say more? Just don’t miss it! It may never happen again.”

“Sully and I have been friends for 25 years. We’ve been talking about doing something for the last 10 years,” said Staind’s Lewis. “The time has finally come. I couldn’t be more excited to be bringing this to you in such strange times.”

The tour is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, who has worked closely with both artists and venues to create a live environment that will bring fans together, while in an environment that’s unique and promotes social distancing for everyone in attendance.

“We’re eager to get back to what we love, and we’re determined to keep the music alive and keep the rock community strong during these times,” comments DWP President Joe Litvag. “Aaron and Sully on stage together like this is something that none of us have seen before but have always hoped would happen one day. We’re thrilled to be a part of it.”

The nationwide trek will follow current local health guidelines for fans’ safety and enjoyment. Some shows will be drive-in events with patrons in or adjacent to their cars, and other shows will feature viewing from socially distanced fan “pods” or tables designed for up to four people. Tickets will go on-sale starting tomorrow, September 15th, at noon local time here.

Check out the announced tour dates below, with more dates expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Thursday, October 1 Wichita, KS Starlite Drive-In* Friday, October 2 Cedar Rapids, IA McGrath Amphitheatre*** Saturday, October 3 Somerset, WI (Minneapolis area) Somerset Amphitheater** Friday, October 9 Obetz, OH (Columbus area) Fortress Obetz** Saturday, October 10 McHenry, IL (Chicago area) McHenry Outdoor Theater* Sunday, October 11 Independence, MO (Kansas City area) B&B Theatres Twin Drive-In* Saturday, October 17 Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum Lawn**** Sunday, October 18 Lafayette, LA Acadiana Drive-In at Cajun Dome* Friday, October 23 Daytona, FL TBA Saturday, October 24 Concord, NC (Charlotte area) Charlotte Motor Speedway* Friday, October 30 Phoenix, AZ Arizona State Fairgrounds* Saturday, October 31 Ventura, CA (Los Angeles area) Ventura County Fairgrounds* Sunday, November 1 Del Mar, CA (San Diego area) Del Mar Fairgrounds*

Details subject to change based on local guidelines. Events are rain or shine.

*Socially distanced drive-in, up to four patrons per vehicle

**Socially distanced pod, up to four patrons per pod

***Socially distanced tickets, purchased in quantities of two, three, four or five

****Socially distanced tables, up to eight patrons per table