Indii G signs to Epitaph Records + shares new single, “Secrets”

A modest rapper on the rise, Indii G originally started music as his diary, putting his feelings into fruit for hip-head fans and DIY chill wave enthusiasts alike. Since starting out in 2016, he has released over a dozen singles and an EP, with no signs of slowing down.

Now, it has been announced that the multi-talented lo-fi rapper has signed with legendary Epitaph Records. With over a million streams on Spotify alone, Louisiana native Indii G is focused on building something special. The momentum is all on his side, with velvety echoed layers, infectious beats and gentle, harmonic vocals to lead the way.

“It’s still crazy to me that a label with such a reputation is a fan of my vision,” says Indii G on the signing to Epitaph.“I’m just a kid from a small town and it’s truly an honor working with these guys. The whole experience so far has been amazing”

To cap off the exciting announcement, Indii G has shared a brand new single called “Secrets.” The single takes inspiration from acts like Frank Ocean, Juice WRLD, and Blackbear, and is a non-traditional love song about the early stages of getting to know another person.

Listen to “Secrets” below.