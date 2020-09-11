Birdsall releases new EP “Hot Money”

Birdsall has had quite the journey this past year. Signing to Substream Records in September 2019, Birdsall had been traveling from Minneapolis to LA to record and prepare for his first official EP. The first single Selfish was released along side the very risqué video featuring Birdsall poolside with more bikinis, tequila shots and palm trees than we could count! (Watch Selfish here) He quickly followed up with a second single and video for Drive which shows a day in the life of a couple that literally embraces the meaning of carpe diem. With plenty of motorcycles, fireworks, Whiteclaws and friends, you immediately feel like Birdsall could be your best friend! (Watch Drive here)

“Hot Money could possibly be the perfect end to the summer!” – Substream Magazine

Check out the video interview with Birdsall here.

