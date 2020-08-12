See Lyricia Anderson Has A ‘Bad Hair Day’ On New Album Tracklist

Best known for her collaborations with the likes of Kevin Gates, Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta. Love and Hip Hop alum, Lyrica Anderson has trailblazed undeniable popularity with her latest release “Marriot.” Her new video, “Act A Fool,” has energized her upcoming album and created high-anticipation. Today, ahead of its release this week, Lyrica Anderson previews the tracklist for her new album called Bad Hair Day.

https://youtu.be/YvL6uECscC4

Bad Hair Day is the current reflection of Anderson’s life. She explains:

“This album is extremely personal to me for a handful of reasons. For one, it signifies the first time I took full control over my sound as well as my story. This time around I’m willing to share my truth and vulnerability with THE WORLD!!! ‘Bad Hair Day’ is an idiom that things aren’t always perfect in life, especially in relationships. Life is just like hair; you have good hair days and bad ones.”

See the complete tracklist to ‘Bad Hair Day’ below:

1. Crashing Planes

2. Marriott

3. Plot Twist

4. Act A Fool (Interlude)

5. Act A Fool

6. Notice Me

7. Faithfully

8. Girls Have Fun (Interlude)

9. Girls Have Fun

10. Lyfted

11. Play Nice

12. Brain

Along with “Act A Fool,” the project includes the previously released single, “Marriot.” The album’s other breakout cuts include “Girls Have Fun” and “Faithfully.” The new album is the perfect jump-on point for any newfound fan and streaming everywhere Friday, August 14, via Riveting Music.

For Lyrica Anderson news, follow her now on Twitter.