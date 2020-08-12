Bartees Strange announces ‘Live Forever’ + shares new song, “Boomer”

Today, Bartees Strange has announced his highly anticipated debut album, Live Forever.

The album was recorded in a barn studio in Wassaic, NY and later mastered by Grammy-nominated producer Will Yip, Live Forever comes out on October 2 and is currently available to pre-order from Yip’s label, Memory Music.

Growing up in Mustang, Oklahoma — an overwhelmingly white and racist sundown town on the outskirts of Oklahoma City — it’s impossible to divorce the reality of Strange’s personal trajectory from the intricate and idiosyncratic 11-track saga on Live Forever.

Live Forever shows off all of the eclectic sides of Strange, spanning everything from gentle minimalism, to indie-rock, to post-punk, acoustic, and nearly everything in between. If you thought there was going to be a one size fits all type sound for Strange, think again.

Strange also released a new song today called “Boomer,” which you can find below, as well as it’s accompanying music video.

Directed by Britain Weyant and filmed entirely in Bartees’ home studio, the video for “Boomer” gives the young artist a chance to show his musical chops and prowess.

Artwork:

Track-listing: