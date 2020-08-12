Choo Jackson Shine Bright In New Visual, “U A Star”

For years now, rising recording artist Choo Jackson has been making plays and creating some of the most exciting new music for the next generation of Hip Hop fans. Continuing to fly among the new school, the Pittsburgh native promotes his new mixtape with the release of the project’s latest video, titled, “U A Star.”

Directed by the talented David Newbury. The new video stars Choo Jackson hungry and striving new sensation ready to break the glass ceiling that is only one hit away. The track is centered around positive affirmations and never forgetting your true value in any situation. Jackson inspires artists with the same passion as him to continue pursuing their dreams because just by saying they want to do music, a star is born. He further explains:

“I want everyone who is chasing their dreams to remember you’re a star (U A Star). The world may not see it yet, but that’s what the fight and struggle is about; proving non-believers that I’m going to shine bright. I made this song as a reminder to myself .”

“U A Star” appears on Jackson’s new project, Flooded. Both the song and project is available now on all platforms via Foreverkool Records/Foundation Media. For everything Choo Jackson, follow the rising star daily on Twitter.

Watch the new video now.