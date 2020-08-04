Sad13 shares new song, “Oops…!” — watch the video now

A few weeks ago, Sadie Dupuis announced her self-produced album, Haunted Painting, will be released on September 25th via Wax Nine. It is her second album released as a solo artist under the moniker Sad13.

When the album was announced, she Dupuis released the lead single, “Ghost (Of a Good Time),” and today a second single has been released: “Oops…!’ It’s a swaggering single that comes accompanies with a Kimber-Lee Alston directed music video, which you can find below after a note from Dupuis.

“We recorded ‘Oops…!’ at New Monkey, which was Elliott Smith’s studio. This one has a magic drum sound – thanks entirely to engineer Sarah Tudzin (of Illuminati Hotties notoriety), and Zoë Brecher’s impeccable playing. Just before writing it, on tour with CHVRCHES, a venue employee became physically and verbally violent with one of my Speedy Ortiz bandmates. He directed his fake apology at me instead of the person he harmed, presumably because I am smaller and present feminine. My vengeance complex kicked in and I got a scary adrenaline high making sure this unsafe person was removed from the show. While I’m glad I have protective instincts, I wrote the song to process ways in which I’ve used people’s assumptions about me and my body to wield my own version of toxic masculinity. Kimber-Lee Alston, who directed remotely via Zoom, turned this story and song into an allegory about a 1950s prom queen vampire who lures in her bad boy victims with delicious, blood-filled treats.”

Haunted Painting, Sad13’s self-produced sophomore album and first for Dupuis’ label Wax Nine, marks Dupuis’ return to artmaking after reconciling with a delayed processing of grief.

The record was recorded at a variety of studios across the U.S., and was made exclusively with women engineers, and features vocal contributions from Helado Negro’s Roberto Lange, Deerhoof’s Satomi Matsuzaki, Merrill Garbus of tUnE-yArDs, and Pile’s Rick Maguire.

Artwork:

Track-listing: