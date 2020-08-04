Yours Truly unveil new single + video, “Undersize”

Yours Truly have just shared another taste of what’s to come on their highly-anticipated new record, Self Care, in the form of a new single and video, “Undersize.”

For the most part, Self Care focuses on mainly looking inward at Yours Truly Mikaila Delgado conquering her own struggles, “Undersize” is a bit different. Instead, it finds her watching a friend going through their own battles.

“This song is really a letter to a close friend of mine,” she explains. “While watching them navigating their life through all the ups, downs and obstacles life throws at them, I wrote this just to let them know that I’m here for them through all of that.”

Self Care is due out on September 18th via UNFD, and follows a pretty monumental few weeks for Yours Truly. Last week, they were the latest hand-picked guest for triple-j’s “Like a Version” segment, in which they performed a cover of Oasis’ “Don’t Look Back In Anger” and performed “Composure.”

Fans of Yours Truly can pre-order Self Care here, and find the album artwork and track-listing below.

Artwork:

Track-listing: