Welcome to Gabby Barrett‘s “Glory Days.” The Warner Music Nashville, multi-platinum country star has given fans an intimate glimpse into her life at home with her brand new music video for “Glory Days.

The song originally premiere via CMT Broadcast Premiere, appearing on the Paramount Times Square Billboard in New York City.

“What you see literally are my ‘Glory Days’ right now,” Barrett says regarding the “Glory Days” video. “It’s sitting on the porch and reading the Bible with my husband or rocking my baby to sleep. This video perfectly brings the lyrics to life.”

The video was directed by Alexa Campbell, along with producer Taylor Vermillion and co-producer Barrett. It’s sentimental footage hits straight to the heart, backing up lyrics penned by Barrett, Emily Weisband, Seth Mosley, and James McNair.

“Glory Days” is the debut single from Barrett’s hotly anticipated sophomore album, which is expected to come this year and follow 2020’s Goldmine.

Barrett recently marked her second time in the coveted most-added position at Country radio launching “Glory Days” with 77 first-week stations — the most first-week adds for a female artist in the genre in 14 months. After her massive breakout with the 7x-platinum #1 “I Hope,” 3x-platinum #1 “The Good Ones,” and platinum “Pick Me Up,” these “Glory Days” truly are a time to remember.