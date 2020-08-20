Amir Beats Rides Around & “Got Em Throwin Dollars” In New Video

Best known for radio hits “Holla at Me” and “Make You Proud.” Today, Multi-hyphenate Houston entertainer, Amir Beats, continues to trailblaze his own path to the top in the release of his new single, titled, “Got em Throwin Dollars.” The animated feature is about independent females who have their game so tight that they have the big ballers throwin them dollars out.

For newfound fans, “Got Em Throwin Dollars” is the perfect jump-on point to the infectious Amir Beats sound. Infused with a variety of regional ingredients, the rising star displays the undeniable appeal that has made stars out of past greats like Mike Jones, Lil Flip and Travis Scott to name a few. Watch it below.

The new song is a direct follow-up to Amir’s early 2020 album, I Got Dreams. The latest project includes breakout hit “I’m from Texas.” As I Got Dreams continues to accumulate streams, Amir Beats sets up his forthcoming 7th full-length album, currently untitled, scheduled for the late-2020 release.

“Got em Throwin Dollars” is streaming everywhere via Pype Dreams Entertainment.

After the stream, find out more about Amir Beats on Instagram.