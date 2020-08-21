InVogue Records’ Mirror Eyes is back and better than ever with their brand new single and music video: “Better Than Reality.”

When asked about the song and video, the band had this to say:

“We wrote BTR a few years ago with Brian ‘Bone’ Thorburn and shot the video with him the same day. The concept pretty much stemmed from the idea of blaming outside sources for personal struggles and realizing that those struggles are what make us who we are.

After recording the song, Bone had some cool visual ideas for a video and we just ran with it. Honestly, we’ve been sitting on this stuff for so long that we just assumed it’d never see the light of day, so we’re super excited to finally release it!”

