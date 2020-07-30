Los Angeles-based (other planet-born) alt-pop artist Lauren Rocket is releasing her new single “Beam Me Up” and its music video via Substream Records. With lyrics calling out to a cosmic home and her eccentric take on life here on Earth, the entertaining and dance-worthy track leaves us all wondering – what is it like on the Land of Iguana?

About the single and video, Rocket stated:

“Beam Me Up” is a song that I wrote and produced with my friend producer/writer Linus Dotson. I wanted to write something fun and vibey that basically conveys how I feel daily: that I don’t belong on this earth. I am a seeker of truth, and I strongly believe we are not the only life in the universe. Maybe my home is in the stars? Maybe that’s where I belong? Maybe we will never know in this lifetime. But I think this can be an anthem for those who feel the same: seekers who want to know more about this thing called life and why we are here.

I made the video with director Kansas Bowling, she’s a genius and I feel really matched the visuals to the concept. The concept is basically I was dropped here on earth, trying to figure out how to fit in and be “human”, all while wanting to find my way home to the stars. It’s my favorite music video I’ve made to date!”

This single is absolutely captivating, and its music video demands your complete attention. The track features artistic lyrics and an energetic vibe, and the video perfectly mirrors the entire narrative with out-of-this world visuals and effects. Everything comes together to produce a fascinating release that may, more than ever, cause us all to wonder what else is out there.

“Beam Me Up” is the second single from Rocket’s upcoming EP titled Skygirl. Pre-save and add the single on all digital platforms now: https://orcd.co/beammeup

Connect with Lauren Rocket

Instagram

Twitter

*Special thanks to Tiffany Frybarger for collaborating on article content