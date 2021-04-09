Substream favorites’ and alt-rock mainstays, The Maine have released a new music video for their recent single, “April 7th.”

“April 7th” was released, not coincidentally, earlier this week on April 7th and is the second single from their upcoming eighth studio album, XOXO: From Love and Anxiety In Real Time. The record will be released on July 9th via Photo Finish Records, in partnership with their very own 8123 imprint.

“‘April 7th’ is a love song, through and through, but it is deeper than just puppy love,” The Maine’s lead singer John O’Callaghan explains, “This song is about the first time you see someone. I mean truly, see them with all their vulnerabilities, all their flaws, all their beauty. April 7th was the day she let down her walls and allowed me in to see the side that so few get to.”

Check out the newly released music video for “April 7th” below.

The Maine will tour this summer with All Time Low for Sad Summer Fest beginning July 9, the same day as the release of their new LP.

Tour Dates:

Jul 9, 2021 THE ORLANDO AMPHITHEATER ORLANDO, FL

Jul 10, 2021 STEVE POLK PLAZA AT THE MASQUERADE ATLANTA, GA

Jul 13, 2021 EXPRESS LIVE! OUTDOOR COLUMBUS, OH

Jul 14, 2021 RBC ECHO BEACH TORONTO, ON

Jul 16, 2021 MECU PAVILION BALTIMORE, MD

Jul 17, 2021 SKYLINE STAGE @ THE MANN PHILADELPHIA, PA

Jul 21, 2021 STAGE AE OUTDOORS PITTSBURGH, PA

Jul 23, 2021 THE ROOFTOP AT PIER 17 NEW YORK, NY

Jul 24, 2021 THE PALLADIUM (OUTDOORS) WORCESTER, MA

Jul 25, 2021 STONE PONY SUMMER STAGE ASBURY PARK, NJ

Jul 30, 2021 CROFOOT FESTIVAL GROUNDS PONTIAC, MI

Jul 31, 2021 EAGLES BALLROOM MILWAUKEE, WI

Aug 6, 2021 PAPA MURPHY’S PARK AT CAL EXPO SACRAMENTO, CA

Aug 7, 2021 CITY NATIONAL GROVE OUTDOORS ANAHEIM, CA