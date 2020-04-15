Kantor Brings Us Into Kantoria With New Single, “Hacker”

Philadelphia Electronic star Kantor has not only lead the way for a lot of today’s new star but also created his own sound that has been enabled to be emulated yet. Continuing to supply the genre with hits, on hits, on hits. Kantor arrives with a brand new hit in the infectious single, titled, “Hacker”.

“Hacker” blends the popularity of the revolutionary video game, DanceDanceRevolution with a structured song that displays a beginning, build-up and climax. Gritty synths and squeaky-clean production come at a crossroads as the thumping house beat soon takes you on an eclectic journey that uniquely frames Kantor.

“This is the first song from my discography that fully combines elements of both Techno and Bass music, as well as the first record to be inside the full CGI world of Kantoria,” he says about the new song. “This hybrid of both genres will continue to showcase itself through more records in various ways and I am happy to show the world what I’ve been working on for a very long time.”

Kantor’s catalog, better known as Kantoria, includes a wide variety of dance music that has blessed the accomplished recording artist with an incredible ongoing 10-year career. Kantor has developed a distinctive MIDI controller which is operated by his series of steps. The MIDI controller is made up of 4 custom dance game mats configured into a single instrument that can be used to either trigger samples or play virtual instruments through choreographed dance. This controller is a catalyst to what the rest of the project represents: a whole world inspired by video games and computer culture, that now exists for both Kantor and friends to explore.

While established, “Hacker” is the perfect jump-on point for any newly discovered fan. After the stream, continue to follow Kantor’s story on Instagram.