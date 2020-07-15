Angel Du$t surprise release new EP, ‘Lil House’

Baltimore, Maryland’s Angel Du$t have surprised released a brand new EP, Lil House.

The three-track EP was produced by Rob Schnapf (Kurt Vile, Elliot Smith) and marks the first taste of new music from Angel Du$t since their critically-acclaimed 2019 album, Pretty Buff. Lil House continues to showcase the band’s growth, highlighted by “Never Ending Game,” which elevated their breezy, determined sound as they imbue their laid-back acoustics with sharpness.

“Never Ending Game” is also accompanied by a Mason Mercer directed official music video, which can be found below. Stream the entirety of Lil House from Angel Du$t via all streaming platforms here.