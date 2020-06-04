Lenny Kravitz releases music video for “Ride”

Lenny Kravitz has released the music video for his latest single, “Ride,” which comes off his latest album, Raise Vibration.

The video was directed by Mark Seliger and filmed in Paris and Senlis, France.

“We shot this video months ago in France before we could have imagined what life would be like today. After listening to the song with Mark we had a vision of expressing the song through portraying the characters of the writer and the spirit” – says Lenny Kravitz.

Rolling Stone proclaimed the album version as “one of his most striking vocal performances in recent years,” and Paste noted, “the sentiment is so needed and so noble that it still manages to raise a few goosebumps by the time the rousing finish rolls around.”