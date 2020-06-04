Detroit’s Triple-Threat Jessica Golich Creates Her Own Impact In 2020

Intoxicating. Inspiring. Intriguing.

When it comes to media, Miss Jessica Golich of Detroit, Michigan can do it all. The sensational businesswoman made a name for herself in recent years as a triple-threat. Golich is a music journalist, photographer and brand partnership influencer in the hugely popular cannabis industry. Applying her journalist expertise, Golich’s popularity was originally noticed following landmark deals with the biggest names in Cannabis, notably mentions, Ooze, Skunk Bags and CBD MD.

Cannabis became legal in Michigan in December 2019. Dispensaries throughout the state will resume business following COVID-19 June 2. And with her combined skills, Jessica Golich’s work ethic earned her media invitation to some of the biggest events in music, including, Coachella and many more.

At the peak of popularity, Jessica launched her very own music outlet, titled, Life Beyond The Music. Integrating her journalistic integrity blended with defining photography. Jessica’s viral success earned her the opportunity to create a highly-publicized BUKU Music and Arts project which features musicians from all over the world including Flume, Megan Thee Stallion and Run the Jewels.

Her multi-factet success led to a profile piece by Fox 2 Detroit. Jessica spoke openly in a candid interview which she reveals the therapeutic benefits that stem from conscious, responsible medicinal use of Cannabis and CBD as well as how Instagram and other social media platforms have been strong tools to educate and shift societal perception on national legalization.

Right now, Jessica Golich is one of the most powerful entities in entertainment. Still residing in Detroit, Jessica’s most-sought-after influence travels all over the United States to document Top 40 concerts as well as notable events like the High Times Cannabis Cup, Breakaway Music Festival, Chicago Open Air and most prominently The Forbes Under 30 Summit. Now a TikTok’s Creator Growth Program, Jessica’s popularity garners over 20 million views with no signs of slowing down as she continues to thrive.

