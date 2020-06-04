James Elizabeth Shines in ‘Crossed’-Related Visual “Give Me U”

On the rise singer/songwriter James Elizabeth has had a transcending 2020 with trendsetting vocals, incredible songwriting and infectious persona. Today, inspired by the new film, “Crossed,” the 663,000-followed entertainer delivers a star-studded visual for the new single, titled, “Give Me U.”

Directed by the talented Darien “D Buck” Smith, James Elizabeth stars as a lounge singer playing for a sold-out crowd as she narrates a fast-paced thriller about an underworld including well-known actors Tiny Zeus Lester (Friday) and Omar Gooding (Baby Boy). The film was shot in Los Angeles, California. For the song, Elizabeth draws from personal experience as she discusses a former love she tried desperately to be with.

James Elizabeth on “Give Me U”:

“I wrote this record after I met someone I really vibed with, I was at that point where I was feeling them out for a while and then I just fell hard and wanted to be with them. This song is also featured in the “Crossed” movie I shot that is coming out this summer 2020.”

To-date, “Give Me U” has surpassed over 300,000 streams within its first-week release.

“Give Me U” is among a series of latest by the rising star including recent efforts “Wait On You,” “Now I Know Why” and “Can’t Stop.” All the new music leading up to an anticipated full-length project currently in the works and slated for late-2020. The upcoming album is scheduled to feature guest appearances by superstars Snoop Dogg, E-40 and Jeremih. Alongside “Give Me U,” Elizabeth has unveiled a visual for “Now I Know Why,” co-starring former America’s Next Top Model contestant Don Benjamin.

Following “Give Me U,” learn more about James Elizabeth today via Instagram. Take a look at the new video now. “Give Me U” is streaming now on SkylerJ Enterprises.

“Crossed” hits theaters Fall 2020.