Words From A Waldman: Songwriter Chris Qualls Helps Rank Dashboard Confessional’s Album Catalog

Hands down this is my favorite article that I’ve ever co-written with Songwriter/Tidal Babes/Nxghtshade Guitarist Chris Qualls. We’re two emo kids in a sad sad world. Check out how Carrabba inspired us below:

7. The Shade of Poison Trees (2007)

SW: Let’s start with a clean break.

CQ: (uses a rimshot app noise)

SW: That was gold.

CQ: I think it’s gold that Chris Carrabba went back to Dashboard’s acoustic roots on this album.

SW: Me too. He lit his own fires then.

CQ: Indeed. The title track is great as well.