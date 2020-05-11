Asking Alexandria release new track, “House On Fire”

Today, Asking Alexandria have released a brand new single called “House On Fire,” their fifth single released from Like a House on Fire, which is due out this Friday, May 15th via Sumerian Records.
The track comes with an accompanying music video, which was shot while the band was on lock down. You can watch the music video below, and pre-order the new record, Like a House On Fire here.
Track-listing:
- House On Fire
- They Don’t Want What We Want
- Down to Hell
- Antisocialist
- I Don’t Need You
- All Due Respect
- Take Some Time
- One Turns To None
- It’s Not Me (It’s You)
- Here’s to Starting Over
- What’s Gonna Be
- Give You Up
- In My Blood
- The Violence
- Lorazepam