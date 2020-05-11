Asher Angel releases new song, “Guilty”

Actor/singer/songwriter Asher Angel has released a new single recently titled “Guilty” via HITCO. It is his first new single since “All Day,” released earlier this year.

The track was written by Andrew John Holyfield, Stevie Nashir and Siba who also produced the track, and showcases a matured side of Asher lyrically that his audience hasn’t heard before.

Asher Angel said on releasing the song, “I’m so excited for my fans to hear ‘Guilty.’ While I haven’t experienced a relationship heartache quite like this, I know a lot of my fans have. When you’re in a relationship with someone you love, finding out that they would throw it all away over something so avoidable is completely heartbreaking. I know that it would break me! I hope they hear this song and can relate to it, and use it to hopefully get over a similar experience.”

Be on the lookout for the “Guilty” music video coming soon!