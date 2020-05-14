From Dubai with Love, LAAAWWD Shares New Album, ‘Veni Vidi Vici’

The biggest names in Hip Hop often reference Dubai for its extravagantly exotic atmosphere but we rarely, if at all, have heard of a rapper coming out of Dubai until today. Introducing emerging recording artist LAAAWWD, a Dubai rapper who lives all that expensive shit that your favorite rapper is talking about on a daily basis. He created a buzz with his latest life-imitating-art single, “Life of the Party” which led to the release of his new album, entitled, Veni Vidi Vici.

A sequel to his 2019 debut, Do Buy, the nine-track collection explores the twists and turns of early adulthood for a wealthy playboy in search of his own validation through art with high energy and wit. By design, LAAAWWD becomes more than money can buy on the project with a catchy trap influence raps and breakout songs like “Band Off,” “Bloody Heels” and “Round Hea”. We receive a side of Dubai that most are unfamiliar with which will make you even more invested in the new artist.

Veni Vidi Vici is streaming now on all DSP via 21Ninety. Along with popular names Dice Soho and Rocky Bloodboa, the album features Bossmane Bray and Quinn.