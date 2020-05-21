North Country Prepares New Album With “Open For Business”

With their new album on the horizon, popular DIY Pop’s The North Country provides an appetizer in the release of the new single called “Open For Business.” There are three layers to the video: Real-life shot on a go-pro. Colors from an analog video synthesizer system where color is coded to each piece of the instrumentation (sax, drums, guitar). And a liquid light show with oil, dye, water projected over an overhead projector.

“The story begins with the character scrolling through Instagram and listening to The North Country,” The six-part act says about the new effort. “As they start off on their walk, they find a colorful digital blog on the ground. The walker strolls through the city playing with their blob, finding a second, and their phone triggers new visual responses to the blob. The dynamism of the song is an ideal accompaniment to the freedom of the imagery. There are three layers to the video: Real-life shot on a go-pro. Colors from an analog video synthesizer system where color is coded to each piece of the instrumentation (sax, drums, guitar). And a liquid light show with oil, dye, water projected over an overhead projector.So what does it all mean? In this modern world, as we wander through the world our digital life is always bleeding into our presence to the point that they’re becoming indistinguishable. The video was conceived and created by Theodore Lee Jones.”

“Open For Business” follows “Starting Over” and “Freaks” released earlier this year. All three songs are scheduled to appear on the band’s summertime album, America and Afterwards. Arriving June 26, each track on the album contains a story that transports fans into a different point of view and is an honest look at the present and a hopeful look to the future. If the

album can be summed up in one lyric, it is: “We gotta give up on the past and the ghosts that haunt this place. To make good on the future we gotta look the present in the face”.

Watch “Open For Business” now below. Stream it now on Spotify.