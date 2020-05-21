Greer release brand new single, “Aeroplane”

Since forming in November of 2018, Greer have moved forward with their music career with incredible momentum. The band originally came together for a one-off gig at a high school homecoming dance, and a month later officially played their first show at Los Angeles’ DIY venue The Smell.

Through pristine songwriting and unguarded sincerity, Greer have gone on to amass an outstanding internet presence that includes 10 million global streams. Earlier this year, the band signed to Epitaph Records and announced they would be hitting the studio in early-February with producer Rob Schnapf (Elliot Smith, Beck, Guided by Voices).

Now, the Southern-California alternative-rock group have released a brand new new track, “Aeroplane,” which is a tender reflection on longing and regret.

Later this year, Greer is planning on embarking on their first ever headlining tour. Though it was scheduled to initially kick off next month, due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the tour has been rescheduled — the first leg will take place this November, with the second leg set to take place next Spring. Check out all of their tour dates below. More information on tickets can be found here.

Tour dates:

2020:

11/27 Phoenix, AZ Valley Bar

11/29 Dallas, TX Dada

11/30 Austin, TX Barracuda – SOLD OUT

12/2 Nashville, TN Third Man Records

12/3 Atlanta, GA Terminal West

12/4 Durham, NC Motorco Music Hall

12/6 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts

12/7 Washington, DC U Street Music Hall

12/8 New York, NY The Bowery Ballroom

12/9 Boston, MA ONCE Ballroom – SOLD OUT

12/11 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground – SOLD OUT

12/12 Detroit, MI El Club

12/14 Chicago, IL Lincoln Hall

12/15 Minneapolis, MN 7th Street Entry – SOLD OUT

12/18 Denver, CO Globe Hall

12/19 Salt Lake City, UT Kilby Court – SOLD OUT

2021:

3/3 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalysts – Atrium

3/5 Portland, OR Holocene – SOLD OUT

3/6 Vancouver, BC The Biltmore Ballroom

3/7 Seattle, WA Chop Suey

3/9 San Francisco, CA Bottom Of The Hill

3/10 Sacramento, CA Holy Diver – SOLD OUT

3/11 Los Angeles, CA Troubadour – SOLD OUT

3/12 Los Angeles, CA Troubadour – SOLD OUT