Greer release brand new single, “Aeroplane”

Since forming in November of 2018, Greer have moved forward with their music career with incredible momentum. The band originally came together for a one-off gig at a high school homecoming dance, and a month later officially played their first show at Los Angeles’ DIY venue The Smell.
Through pristine songwriting and unguarded sincerity, Greer have gone on to amass an outstanding internet presence that includes 10 million global streams. Earlier this year, the band signed to Epitaph Records and announced they would be hitting the studio in early-February with producer Rob Schnapf (Elliot Smith, Beck, Guided by Voices).
Now, the Southern-California alternative-rock group have released a brand new new track, “Aeroplane,” which is a tender reflection on longing and regret.
Later this year, Greer is planning on embarking on their first ever headlining tour. Though it was scheduled to initially kick off next month, due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the tour has been rescheduled — the first leg will take place this November, with the second leg set to take place next Spring.
Check out all of their tour dates below.
Tour dates:
2020:
11/27 Phoenix, AZ Valley Bar
11/29 Dallas, TX Dada
11/30 Austin, TX Barracuda – SOLD OUT
12/2 Nashville, TN Third Man Records
12/3 Atlanta, GA Terminal West
12/4 Durham, NC Motorco Music Hall
12/6 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts
12/7 Washington, DC U Street Music Hall
12/8 New York, NY The Bowery Ballroom
12/9 Boston, MA ONCE Ballroom – SOLD OUT
12/11 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground – SOLD OUT
12/12 Detroit, MI
12/14 Chicago, IL Lincoln Hall
12/15 Minneapolis, MN 7th Street Entry – SOLD OUT
12/18 Denver, CO Globe Hall
12/19 Salt Lake City, UT Kilby Court – SOLD OUT
2021:
3/3 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalysts – Atrium
3/5 Portland, OR Holocene – SOLD OUT
3/6 Vancouver, BC The Biltmore Ballroom
3/7 Seattle, WA Chop Suey
3/9 San Francisco, CA Bottom Of The Hill
3/10 Sacramento, CA Holy Diver – SOLD OUT
3/11 Los Angeles, CA Troubadour – SOLD OUT
3/12 Los Angeles, CA Troubadour – SOLD OUT