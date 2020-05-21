Pop duo Cardiac Half is comprised of brothers Drew and Dylan Miller, who have been making music under the moniker since 2016. However, in the early months of 2018, the brothers started working with producer/engineer Ryan Wilson of HeyHey Studios and released a handful of singles later that year.

Since then, Cardiac Half have continued to release a handful of singles each year, and 2020 is no different: starting with “Medicine” back in January of 2020. “Medicine” was accompanied by a music video that introduced fans to the group’s original cinematic universe.

With Cardiac Half, the brothers want to do more than simply create music — they want to share their own story. The name itself holds significant meaning, as Dylan lives with a hear condition, and Drew is deaf in his left ear. Together, they comet together to create music that is emotional and memorable, leaving listeners with music they won’t soon forget.

Substream is excited to be playing a small part in telling the story of Cardiac Half, as we have teamed up with the band to exclusively premiere their new single, “Clone,” which features Wande.

“Have you ever looked back on your life and not recognized who you’ve become? Whether it’s through a breakup, life crisis, pain, or even time of complete numbness, it’s easy to become a clone of yourself, someone who looks the same, but who you barely recognize,” the duo explains. “It’s important to remember who you are and where you find your value.”

Listen to the single for yourself below.