Silverstein release “Madness” music video feat. Princess Nokia

Silverstein had big plans for 2020. The band’s 20th anniversary is this year and earlier this spring had kicked off a 20th anniversary tour, and released a new album, A Beautiful Place to Drown.

While COVID-19 has, of course, postponed their anniversary tour plans, Silverstein is still staying busy and promoting the album. Just now, the post-hardcore legends have released a brand new music video for album standout, “Madness,” which features critically acclaimed rapper, Princess Nokia.

The music video’s technicolored aesthetics compliment the blend of pop sensibility and aggression that fuels “Madness,” serving as a perfect snapshot of Silverstein’s uncanny ability to evolve while remaining true to their core spirit.

Check out the brand new music video below.