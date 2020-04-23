Harvested throughout a dark, multi-dimensional past, Lorelei Rose Taylor focuses on delivering honest accounts of instabilities surrounding emotion, and the personal tragedies tangled within. The Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter combines musical genres and draws inspiration from the likes of The Cranberries, Jewel, Stevie Nicks, Florence + the Machine, and Sinead O’Connor, and many more.

Originally debuting earlier this year under the moniker Loreei, she released her first single, “If He Love Another,” on January 11th, which was then quickly followed by a dreamscape reprise of “When You’re Gone” on January 15th (paying homage to Dolores O’Riordan on the anniversary of her passing).

Now operating under her full name, Lorelei Rose Taylor is set to release her new EP, Versailles, a melancholic ballroom dance between heavy strings and piano keys.

Substream is excited to team up with her to exclusively debut the title-track for you today. “‘Versailles’ embodies a sort of cosmic dance between two people very much in love, but very toxic for each other – and everyone around them,” Lorelei Rose Taylor tells Substream via email. “The Palace of Versailles was a landmark in a near decade-long relationship for me, one which became a symbolic memory – a beautiful place to visit, but we couldn’t live there,” shares Taylor.