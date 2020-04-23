YUNGBLUD releases new single “Weird!”

Today, YUNGBLUD shares his new single “Weird”- an instantly resonant anthem for this strange moment in time. With its confessions of fear and anxiety, “Weird!” showcases the singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist’s uncompromising honesty and larger-than-life energy.

Despite the relevant chorus, “Weird!” was written prior to the mandatory stay-at-home orders. The song is built on frenzied beats, shimmering guitar work, and soulful lyrics from the 22-year-old. The track captures a mood of uncertainty that YUNGBLUD felt his listeners might find relatable.

“I wrote the song about the weirdest time in my life ever imagined,” says YUNGBLUD. “I felt like the ground beneath me was a maze that was shapeshifting and I felt like I was going to fall down the cracks and, in my opinion, the world feels exactly like that right now. I wanted this song to make everyone feel that everything was going to be alright no matter how weird things get.”

While working on his sophomore album, YUNGBLUD recently premiered THE YUNGBLUD SHOW — a series which aired on his YouTube channel. In addition to featuring intimate at-home performances from YUNGBLUD himself, the show featured appearances from friends and collaborators like Travis Barker, Machine Gun Kelly, and 24kGoldn.

YUNGBLUD conceived THE YUNGBLUD SHOW as a way to stay creative and connected with his fans. In addition, he and Youtube Originals teamed up to make a weekly series that follows the UK recording artist as he adjusts to a remote lifestyle while creating music and keeping up with his personal life.

THE YUNGBLUD SHOW can be watched here: https://www.youtube.com/YUNGBLUD

“Weird!” is available on all streaming platforms.