Mushroomhead announce new album + release “Seen It All”

Cleveland alternative metal pioneers Mushroomhead have spent the last five years crafting their follow-up to 2014’s The Righteous & the Butterfly. Finally, the band have announced the details surrounding the new album.

Their new album, A Wonderful Life — the eight studio album of their career — will be released on June 19th via Napalm Records. The album clocks in a little over 70 minutes with four bonus tracks, giving fans a whopping 17 tracks to enjoy and dive into. The record’s sharp production comes from Mushroomhead mastermind/drummer Skinny, as well as Matt Wallace (Faith No More, 3 Doors Down).

On top of the album announcement, Mushroomhead have dropped the album’s first single, “Seen It All.” It’s the first official music released featuring new, full-time vocalist Mr. Rauckhorst. It’s a track that is familiar for fans, while showing how they have grown and will continue to grow moving forward through the album.

Check out the music video for “Seen It All” below. You can pre-order A Wonderful Life here.

Track-listing:

1. A Requiem for Tomorrow

2. Madness Within

3. Seen it All

4. The Heresy

5. What a Shame

6. Pulse

7. Carry On

8. The Time has Come

9. 11th Hour

10. I am the One

11. The Flood

12. Where the End Begins

13. Confutatis

14. To the Front (Bonus Track)

15. Sound of Destruction (Bonus Track)

16. Another Ghost (Bonus Track)

17. Lacrimosa (Bonus Track)