Hundredth cover The Postal Service’s “Sleeping In”

Former hardcore heavyweights Hundredth have grown their sound significantly over the last few years. From the vibrant shoegaze on their 2017 release RARE, tot he effervescent guitar pop of their 2019 singles, Hundredth have never been content resting on their laurels.

While the band is expected to release more new music in 2020, they decided to hold fans over with something new: a cover song. The ever-changing Hundredth have decided to unveil a dreamy cover of The Postal Service’s classic, “Sleeping In.” For their take, the band kept most of it’s electronic foundation while adding in a layer of synth pop, as well as strong vocals from Chadwick Johnson.

Johnson explained the cover saying, “While we have been working on the next Hundredth LP, I’ve been revisiting the Postal Service album a lot. It’s such an important album for me and was probably the first album I actually got obsessed with. I get this specific feeling listening to it that I don’t get with anything else. We wanted to throw our own spin on one of our favorite songs so Alex and I have been sending sessions back and forth over the past couple days of the quarantine. I feel like it’s pretty applicable to a lot of our situations at the moment and wanted to share. Enjoy.“