Grammy-nominated metal band Gojira have just announced the details for their fall U.S. headlining tour. The tour will feature special guests Knocked Loose and Alien Weaponry for the entirety of the run.

Gojira will kick off the tour on October 11th in Salt Lake City, Utah at The Union and will run through the end of the month, wrapping up on October 29th at Cleveland, Ohio’s The Agora. Pre-sale tickets for the tour will be available starting tomorrow, May 4th at 10:00AM local time with general on sale starting Friday, May 7th at 10:00AM local time. The new headline dates will follow Gojira’s summer run supporting Deftones which gets underway August 12th at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN and includes two Gojira only headline dates on September 3rd in Chattanooga, TN and September 20th in Boise, ID.

Head here for more information on tickets.

Tour dates:

8/12 – 9/22: with Deftones

10/11 – 10/29: with Knocked Loose & Alien Weaponry

^ Gojira Only

* Festival Date

August 12 ­– Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

August 14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

August 15 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

August 17 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion

August 19 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ RBC Echo Beach

August 20 – Laval, QC, Canada @ Place Bell

August 21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

August 23 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

August 24 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

August 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

August 28 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage

August 29 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

August 31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center, University of Pittsburgh

September 2 – Indianapolis, IN @ Amphitheater at White River State Park

September 3 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal^

September 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

September 6 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 7 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

September 8 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

September 10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

September 11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre

September 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

September 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

September 18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

September 20 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Center^

September 21 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

September 22 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center

October 9 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock*

October 11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

October 13 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

October 14 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion

October 15 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

October 17 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

October 19 – Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live

October 20 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

October 22 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

October 23 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

October 25 – Albany, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

October 27 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

October 28 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory

October 29 ­– Cleveland, OH @ The Agora