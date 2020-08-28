Bosslady Lava, 3 Mill Share Protest Visual For “Wake Up”

Featuring 3Mill. Atlanta’s Bosslady Lava is an emerging recording artist with an aggressive attitude and conscious raps. Today, the thriving female unleashes a powerful new video, properly-titled, “Wake Up.” The visual protests the end to the senseless violence that plagues today’s culture.

“The song was written to shine a light,” Lava explains. “The need to unify and uplift young black men. I added my son and his friends on the track to give a genuine insight to how they are feeling.”

“Wake Up” is streaming everywhere on Grind Stallion Music Group. Watch it now.