Columbus, Ohio rockers Beartooth have announced that they will be going out on a headlining U.S. tour this fall.

The “Below Tour” will kick off on August 14th in Las Vegas and cross-country before it wraps up in Grand Rapids, Michigan on September 25th. All confirmed tour dates can be found below, including a handful of festival performances that are lined up.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 7th at 10AM local time, and can be purchased hereand here.

“Everyone has been waiting for so long to get back on tour — fans, bands, crews, the list goes on,” says Beartooth vocalist Caleb Shomo. “It’s been a brutal year, to say the least. But there’s finally some hope for rock on the horizon. I truly can’t put into words how excited I am to get back out there and give all I have every night. This will be one of the most intense and emotional tours of my life and I can’t wait to experience it with all of you.”

Beartooth will drop their fourth studio album, Below, on June 25 via Red Bull Records. Below is available for pre-order here.

Tour dates:

8/14 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

8/15 – San Diego, CA – Soma

8/16 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

8/17 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

8/19 – Portland, OR – Crystal

8/20 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo

8/21 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

8/22 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House

8/24 – Billings, MT – Zoo Montana

8/26 – Fargo, ND – Fargo Brewing Company

8/27 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

8/28 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

8/29 – Denver, CO – Summit

8/31 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

9/1 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

9/3 – San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

9/4 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

9/7 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

9/8 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

9/9 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

9/11 – Appomattox, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival

9/12 – Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration Festival

9/13 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

9/15 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

9/17 – Worcester, MA – Palladium

9/18 – Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

9/19 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

9/20 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

9/22 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

9/24 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

9/25 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live