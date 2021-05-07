The platinum-selling singer/songwriter Conan Gray has just returned with a brand new single titled “Astronomy.”

The new single is a slow-burning, emotional single that is as heart-breaking as it is addictive. On the new track Gray said: “’Astronomy’ is about that slow, painful, often denial inducing process of growing apart from somebody. That moment when all of a sudden you look at that person you’ve loved for years and realize you no longer know them. That you two exist on two different worlds now. I find the worst heartbreaks happen slowly. No blowout fight and slamming doors and showing up on doorsteps while it’s raining. Just a gradual decaying of love with nothing left to do to stop it from slipping away. There’s no explanation, nobody to blame. That hurts the most.”

Watch the brand new music video for the song below.