The Ghost Club release catchy new single All I Know along with animated video! Domenic Dunegan, aka The Ghost Club, has crafted yet another synth based pop song that could easily fit in to an ’80’s movie soundtrack. In support of the single comes an animated video created by Anthony Cona which depicts who we think may be Domenic himself being abducted by aliens only to be rejected and sent back to earth. “I wrote it about maturing as a creator,” he explains. “The song is directly about how I use driving and music as a form of escapism. I’ll just drive and listen to music without going any place in particular. That’s the feeling.”

“All I Know was written as a nod to those who inspired me to be a musician. I learned that to mature as an artist I have to chase what I think sounds best, not what I think others would think sounds best.” – The Ghost Club

After a couple of years writing and recording his own music, Domenic met and teamed up with producer Matt Squire. (Panic! At The Disco, Ariana Grande) The two quickly connected and crafted This Bird Has Flown which has passed 1.6 million streams on Spotify and Antique which has hit 1.3 million. Just this past year, Dunegan teamed up with producer Eric Palmquist (Bad Suns, Thrice, MUTEMATH) to further his efforts. Beyond playing everything but drums, Domenic started writing on guitar by posing a question, “What would ‘Dancing in the Dark’ sound like if it was written today?” “That was the guiding light,” he says. “I had gotten myself into a position where I was able to confidently sing and play at the same time. It was a long process to get here, but it was worth it. The sound is simultaneously stripped-back and big. It’s meant to be familiar, because there are a lot of nostalgic influences. I’m importing those into a modern context.”

If you’re looking for a “pick me up” and have a love for 80’s based synth pop with a twist, The Ghost Club will deliver.

(Press Photo by Jason Kramer)

Follow The Ghost Club

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter