Rich Aucoin releases political positioned song+video

Indie/Alt-pop artist Rich Aucoin has released his new single, “How it Breaks” via Haven Sounds.

The song is a call to action and references several classic songs of protest. Aucoin edited the video himself, from over a hundred videos of current news to historical footage.

“I wanted to create a link between the protesting of the present and the past. The idea was to demonstrate that the protests happening now that one can choose to get involved with or not will be what future generations look back on the same way we revere the importance of protests of the past. The protests of today are making history and will be remembered; already the Women’s March has aged with the understanding that it is amongst the greatest protests. I hoped that watching the video, someone may feel inspired to join in the next time a call for action is made.”

The song was written in Arcosanti, Arizona, while Aucoin was venturing across the United States on a tour for mental health charities.

The song is a call to action and references several classic songs of protest.

He says “After listening to David Bowie’s Young Americans, I got into the idea about referencing a song which is also referencing a song as that song’s bridge references The Beatles’ A Day In The Life.” The song references Aretha Franklin, Rage Against The Machine, Funkadelic, Rolling Stones and the production of Rihanna.

His album is set to be released later this year.

“How It Breaks” is now available on all streaming services.