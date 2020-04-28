Retirement Party release new song/video, “Compensation”

Retirement Party is gearing up to release their new album, Runaway Dog, on May 15th. It will be the first album from the Chicago, Illinois trio since 2018’s Somewhat Literate.

Just a few weeks back, they announced the album and dropped the title-track, and now today they are returning with another single, “Compensation.”

The track is one that deals with the an independent artist coming to terms with the business side of the music industry. It’s something that Retirement Party vocalist/guitarist Avery Springer unpacks incredibly well on “Compensation,” as she weaves through the reality that their art is now a commodity and needing to sell it.

You an listen to the single below, as well as the accompanying video directed by Dan Watt.

Artwork:

Track-listing: