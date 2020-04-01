Lourdiz is an accomplished singer/songwriter with a resume that includes superstars Anitta and Swae Lee. Ready to turn collaborators into peers, the Los Angeles singer thrust herself into the spotlight with her breakout single, titled, “Suicide Down”. An emotional rollercoaster, the star on the rise requests the aid of Atlanta new sensation Lil GotIt to swap stories about the hustle.

Directed by Brian Lipko, Lourdiz sings about dealing with personal issues while chasing the bag. Instituting the grind don’t stop and you shouldn’t allow personal trauma to affect the mission as you need to stay focused at all times. Lil GotIt backs the new star with a co-signing street verse which proves why he is one of the hottest in the game right now.

Available on Lourdizmusic, Lourdiz on making “Suicide Down”:

“Suicide Down is about extremes. Life’s all ups and downs and you have to keep hustling to get to where you wanna go. When we were coming up with ideas for the video it was important to me to have trees in there. For me, they symbolize peace and my home life out of the city back in San Antonio when shit was peaceful.”

The new visual follows Lourdiz previous, “I’m Pissed”. Available via Lourdizmusic, Lil GotIt appears via Alamo. The song arrives on the heels of Lourdiz previous effort soaring to popularity with 33,000 views and 20,000 streams. Magnetic, exciting and relatable, Lourdiz is destined to sit comfortably at the top of the charts in the near future.

A first-time listener? Feel free to follow Lourdiz movement on social media for daily updates and more. Watch the new video now via Lourdiz Music.