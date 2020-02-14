Vanessa Carlton releases video for “The Only Way to Love”

Vanessa Carlton has just released a brand new single and music video, “The Only Way to Love.” The track appears on her upcoming album, Love Is An Art, which was produced by Dave Fridmann (MGMT, The Flaming Lips), and will be released on March 27th via Dine Alone Records. You can pre-order the album here.

The music video for “The Only Way to Love” was directed by Joshua Shoemaker, with choreography by Lindsay Fine Smith. The video is a visual meditation on the push and pull of fear and courage within our minds; speaking on this further, Vanessa Carlton explains, “The dancing is a physical manifestation of this woman’s emotions inside her head. The journey of love is beautiful, brutal, joyful, peaceful…so many chapters. And it only works if you let go of fear. That is her struggle. Until she finally let’s go.”

To promote the new album, Vanessa Carlton will held out on her Love Is An Art tour later this spring with special guest Jenny O. $1 for each ticket sold through Vanessa’s ticketing site will benefit the Nashville Ballet. The first leg of the Love Is An Art tour for Carlton will kick off on April 2nd in St. Louis, Missouri and wrap up on April 25th in Nashville, Tennessee. The second leg will then kick off on May 27th in New Orleans, Louisiana and wrap up on June 21st in Kansas City, Missouri.

Check out all of the tour dates below, and pick up tickets here.

Love Is An Art – Track listing

1. I Can’t Stay The Same

2. Companion Star

3. I Know You Don’t Mean It

4. Die, Dinosaur

5. Love Is An Art

6. Future Pain

7. Back To Life

8. Patience

9. The Only Way To Love

10. Salesman

11. Miner’s Canary

Tour Dates:

First Leg

April 2 St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

April 3 Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room

April 4 Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre

April 5 Chicago, IL @ City Winery

April 6 Chicago, IL @ City Winery

April 8 Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark

April 9 Toronto, ON @ The Drake

April 10 Homer, NY @ Center for the Arts of Homer

April 11 Pittsburgh, PA @ Jergels

April 13 Cleveland, OH @ Music Box Theatre

April 14 Washington, DC @ Birchmere

April 16 Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

April 18 Boston, MA @ Sinclair

April 19 New York, NY @ City Winery

April 20 Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head Tavern

April 22 Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

April 23 Atlanta, GA @ City Winery

April 24 Atlanta, GA @ City Winery

April 25 Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

Second Leg

May 27 New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues – Parish Room

May 28 Houston, TX @ House of Blues – Bronze Peacock

May 29 Austin, TX @ Antone’s

May 30 Dallas, TX @ Blue Light

June 2 Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

June 3 San Diego, CA @ Casbah

June 4 San Juan Capistrano, CA @ Coach House

June 6 Los Angeles @ Roxy

June 7 San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s

June 10 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

June 11 Seattle, WA @ Triple Door

June 12 Seattle, WA @ Triple Door

June 13 Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

June 16 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

June 18 Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre

June 19 Denver, CO @ Soiled Dove

June 21 Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar