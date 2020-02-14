Vanessa Carlton releases video for “The Only Way to Love”

Logan White
Vanessa Carlton

Vanessa Carlton has just released a brand new single and music video, “The Only Way to Love.” The track appears on her upcoming album, Love Is An Art, which was produced by Dave Fridmann (MGMT, The Flaming Lips), and will be released on March 27th via Dine Alone Records. You can pre-order the album here.

The music video for “The Only Way to Love” was directed by Joshua Shoemaker, with choreography by Lindsay Fine Smith. The video is a visual meditation on the push and pull of fear and courage within our minds; speaking on this further, Vanessa Carlton explains, “The dancing is a physical manifestation of this woman’s emotions inside her head. The journey of love is beautiful, brutal, joyful, peaceful…so many chapters. And it only works if you let go of fear. That is her struggle. Until she finally let’s go.”

To promote the new album, Vanessa Carlton will held out on her Love Is An Art tour later this spring with special guest Jenny O. $1 for each ticket sold through Vanessa’s ticketing site will benefit the Nashville Ballet. The first leg of the Love Is An Art tour for Carlton will kick off on April 2nd in St. Louis, Missouri and wrap up on April 25th in Nashville, Tennessee. The second leg will then kick off on May 27th in New Orleans, Louisiana and wrap up on June 21st in Kansas City, Missouri.

Check out all of the tour dates below, and pick up tickets here.

Love Is An Art Track listing

1. I Can’t Stay The Same
2. Companion Star
3. I Know You Don’t Mean It
4. Die, Dinosaur
5. Love Is An Art
6. Future Pain
7. Back To Life
8. Patience
9. The Only Way To Love
10. Salesman
11. Miner’s Canary

Tour Dates:

First Leg
April 2                   St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill
April 3                   Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room
April 4                   Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre
April 5                   Chicago, IL @ City Winery
April 6                   Chicago, IL @ City Winery
April 8                   Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark
April 9                   Toronto, ON @ The Drake
April 10                 Homer, NY @ Center for the Arts of Homer
April 11                 Pittsburgh, PA @ Jergels
April 13                 Cleveland, OH @ Music Box Theatre
April 14                 Washington, DC @ Birchmere
April 16                 Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
April 18                 Boston, MA @ Sinclair
April 19                 New York, NY @ City Winery
April 20                 Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head Tavern                               
April 22                 Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
April 23                 Atlanta, GA @ City Winery
April 24                 Atlanta, GA @ City Winery
April 25                 Nashville, TN @ Exit/In 

Second Leg
May 27                 New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues – Parish Room
May 28                 Houston, TX @ House of Blues – Bronze Peacock
May 29                 Austin, TX @ Antone’s
May 30                 Dallas, TX @ Blue Light
June 2                   Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
June 3                   San Diego, CA @ Casbah
June 4                   San Juan Capistrano, CA @ Coach House
June 6                   Los Angeles @ Roxy
June 7                   San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s
June 10                 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
June 11                 Seattle, WA @ Triple Door
June 12                 Seattle, WA @ Triple Door
June 13                 Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret
June 16                 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
June 18                 Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre
June 19                 Denver, CO @ Soiled Dove
June 21                 Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar 

