PREMIERE: Haunter electrify with debut single, “Love You Better”

Haunter is a Texas-based alternative/pop band that is sure to catch your attention. Consisting of Lucy Lenoir on vocals, Mark Schroeder on bass, Mike Ray on guitar/synth, and Enoma Asowata on guitar/synth, Haunter describes themselves as a “bunch of former emo kids, and one metalhead that ditched the loud guitars for big hooks and pop sensibilities.”

Pulling in inspiration from artists like Chvrches, Eillie Goulding, The Chainsmokers, and Imagine Dragons, Haunter seamlessly craft music with a pop foundation that has a touch of electronic elements blended in, topped off with anthemic and soaring vocals.

Haunter just wrapped up working with Grammy-nominated rock/metal producer Tyler Smyth (I Prevail, Blessthefall) in Los Angeles, California. Today, Substream is excited to team up with the band to exclusively debut their single, “Love You Better.”

Listen to the new track from Haunter for yourself below.