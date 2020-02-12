Poppy is pulling out all the stops on her tour

Poppy

The Vic // Chicago, IL // January 31st, 2020

Poppy is in a league of her own.

If you’ve never heard “kawaii metal”, I would recommend you stop what you’re doing, put on your headphones, and listen to Poppy’s “I Disagree“. It’s a track that defies conventional genres and explains why this bubbly YouTube star is selling out shows across the country. For her show at The Vic, Poppy pulled out all the stops and gave the audience a show they’d never forget.

Poppy’s quiet, soft demeanor doesn’t match her screaming vocals and high-octane dance moves, but that’s part of what makes her so intriguing. She strutted out onstage dressed head to toe in black vinyl amidst dark red lighting and metal guitar riffs. Yet, she had a giant smile on her face and danced like she was at a Britney Spears concert. She opened with “Concrete”, a fan favorite judging by the number of people screaming and singing along. Towering over the crowd in tall leather boots, she made a point to keep eye contact and look for fans to serenade throughout the show.

It’s undeniable that the crowd loved Poppy; she played some of her biggest hits and knew exactly how to keep her fans entertained. What struck me, however, was how genuine she seemed throughout her set. You can tell when a pop star is simply putting on a smile or shouting rehearsed phrases to their fans, but Poppy was just living in the moment. It was one of the reasons I loved her set so much. I can’t wait to see where she goes next.

Poppy is currently on tour throughout the U.S. and will be headed to Europe soon. For tickets and tour dates, click HERE.