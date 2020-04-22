Gleemer shares title track from upcoming album ‘Down Through’

Fort Collins, Colorado-based band, Gleemer recently announced their upcoming full-length. “Down Through,” which is out May 8th Other People Records.



The band shared another early preview of the album with its title track “Down Through.”

It’s a dreamy, slow-burning cut that showcases Gleemer’s mastery of atmosphere and dynamics.

The song’s shimmering guitars wrap around the warm voice of guitarist/vocalist Corey Coffman as the track builds to a towering and cathartic conclusion. Coffman hinted at the song’s lyrical significance saying, “This is the title track of the album and it carries particular weight with it. ‘Down Through’ is about coming to the root of things… discovering what made you who you are and reckoning with that.”

When it comes to the album, Gleemer teamed up with acclaimed producer/engineer Will Yip (Turnover, Code Orange, Turnstile.) It expands on their vibrant sound and creating their most accomplished work to date.

“When you start creating music you hope to one day reach that point in your career where you can make that record,” Coffman says, “and Down Through might be that record.”

The album can be preordered here.