Tame Impala release “Lost In Yesterday” music video

Tame Impala will be releasing his new album, The Slow Rush, on February 14th via Interscope Records. The most recently released single, “Lost In Yesterday,” was released earlier this month — and today, he has followed it up with a brand new music video.

The video was directed by Terri Timely — the directing duo of Ian Kibbey and Corey Creasey who have helmed video for St. Vincent, Joanna Newsom, and more. For Tame Impala, the video plays on the them that even the most disdainful times can take on a rosy tinge the further they recede in the rearview.

Watch the video for yourself below.

Late last year, Tame Impala announced their plans for a full-fledged tour of North America with support from Perfume Genius. It will kick off on March 9th in San Diego, California and wrap up on August 7th in George, Washington.

Tame Impala has also added headlining tour dates in Australia throughout April, with $300,000 (AUS) of the tour’s proceeds going to Australian Bushfire Relief.

Tour dates:

03/09/20 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego* SOLD OUT

03/10/20 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum* SOLD OUT

03/11/20 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum*

03/13/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center* SOLD OUT

03/19/20 – Mexico City, MEX @ Foro Sol $

03/21/20 – Monterrey, MEX @ Pal Norte $

05/23/20 – London, UK @ All Points East – Victoria Park

05/29/20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center#

05/30/20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum#

05/31/20 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena#

06/02/20 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena#

06/03/20 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre#

06/06/20 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena#

06/08/20 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center#

06/09/20 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena#

06/11/20 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena#

06/12/20 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center#

06/14/20 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

07/17/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Xcel Energy Center#

07/19/20 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center#

07/20/20 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center#

07/21/20 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center#

07/23/20 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center#

07/24/20 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center#

07/25/20 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center#

07/28/20 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena#

07/30/20 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center#

08/01/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena#

08/03/20 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center#

08/05/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena#

08/07/20 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre#

* w/ Clairo

$ w/ MGMT

# w/ Perfume Genius