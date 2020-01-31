Bunbury has just announced it’s full lineup for the 2020 edition of Cincinnati, Ohio’s annual music festival. The festival will return to Cincinnati’s Sawyer Point Park and Yeatman’s Cove, and will take place from June 5th through June 7th.

The 2020 edition of Bunbury will be headlined by Columbus, Ohio’s Twenty One Pilots (who have previously performed at the festival), Marshmello, and The Avett Brothers. Additional highlights include Angels & Airwaves, Kane Brown, Cake, Black Bear, Wallows, Neon Trees, Matt Maeson, I Don’t Know How But They Found Me, and many more.

Tickets to the festival are currently available through Ticketmaster. General admission 3-day passes start at $189, with VIP passes running $479, and an ultimate VIP pass is available for $1,299. Head here for more information on ticketing.

Check out the full lineup below.