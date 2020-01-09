Hailing from Durham, North Carolina, The Second After have their sights set on standing out amongst the crowd. The four-piece formed in late-2014 when long-time friends — vocalist Michael Greason, guitarist/vocalist Alfred Williamson, drummer Ryan McDonald, and bassist Nolan Shambley — decided it was time to come together musically

The Second After have been working on their melodies and timed harmonies since their debut EP, Hit & Run, came in late-2015. Never one for slowing down, they followed the EP with the single “Judy Can Judge Me All She Wants” in August of 2016, followed by a string of acoustic singles in 2017: “Before I Lose” and “All In, or Nothing At All.”

Following the singles, The Second After signed with Revival Recordings in late-2017 and announced their EP, Treadmill at the Finish Line. The band have continued their impressive run and rise, as they’ve toured previously with bands like Waterparks and Four Year Strong, showing audiences everywhere they are a force to be reckoned with.

In the spirit of the never-ending release of new music, we are excited to be teaming up with The Second After to premiere their next single, “Thinking Clear”. It follows “A Very Pop Punk Wedding,” which dropped back in May of 2019, and shows the band continuing to exhibit whey they are worthy of your attention.

“‘Thinking Clear’ is a song about getting over something that haunts you and understanding it was probably never meant to be in the first place,” Williamson explains. “A little reminder that if you really look at things, you will notice all the red flags that foreshadowed the inevitable. Also, if it seems too good to be true, chances are, it is.”

Below you will find our exclusive premiere of The Second After’s “Thinking Clear.”