Words From A Waldman (Week Of Waldman – Episode 4): The Standby’s Jordan Sigmund Helps Rank The Cure Albums By Only Using Its Song Titles

This is the fourth of five articles for the “Week Of Waldman”. T is for Thursday. T is also for the word “The” in “The Cure”. Sorry. Jordan Sigmund of The Standby is wise beyond his years and has a musical taste much like many characters from the film “Sixteen Candles”. I like that. I like him. I like that we ranked The Cure’s catalog by only using its song titles. This was hard. That’s what she said.