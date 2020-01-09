Words From A Waldman (Week Of Waldman – Episode 4): The Standby’s Jordan Sigmund Helps Rank The Cure Albums By Only Using Its Song Titles

This is the fourth of five articles for the “Week Of Waldman”. T is for Thursday. T is also for the word “The” in “The Cure”. Sorry. Jordan Sigmund of The Standby is wise beyond his years and has a musical taste much like many characters from the film “Sixteen Candles”. I like that. I like him. I like that we ranked The Cure’s catalog by only using its song titles. This was hard. That’s what she said.
Boys DO cry:
13. 4:13 Dream (2008)
SW: It’s over.
JS: Freakshow.
12. The Cure (2004)
SW: Lost.
JS: (I Don’t Know What’s Going) On
11. Bloodflowers (2000)
SW: Maybe someday.
JS: The loudest sound.
10. Wild Mood Swings (1996)
SW: Return.
JS: Return.
9. Kiss Me Kiss Me Kiss Me (1987)
SW: Just Like Heaven
JS: Hot Hot Hot!
8. The Top (1984)
SW: Shake dog shake.
JS: The Caterpillar.
7. Wish (1992)
SW: Doing the unstuck.
JS: Friday I’m in love.
6. Faith (1981)
SW: Faith.
JS: The holy hour.
5. The Head on the Door (1985)
SW: In between days.
JS: Close to me.
4. Seventeen Seconds (1980)
SW: In your house.
JS: At night.
3. Three Imaginary Boys (1979)
SW: 10:15 Saturday Night.
JS: Another day.
2. Pornography (1982)
SW: A strange day.
JS: A short term effect.
1. Disintegration (1989)
SW: Disintegration.
JS: Disintegration.
FINE! Boys DON’T cry. Enjoy this playlist, but you won’t.