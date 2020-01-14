Oh Wonder share new video for “Happy” + new album and tour details

Today, Oh Wonder has shared the music video for their new single “Happy.” The video sees the band flash-forward into a possible future of their career. “Happy” is inspired by the moment where you are actually able to wish the best for your ex in their new relationship. With a vibrant color palette of burnt oranges and bright blues, the eye catching video stands out beyond the storyline.

Oh Wonder’s new album No One Else Can Wear Your Crown is set for release on February 7th. The album was written and self-produced in the band’s home studio before being co-mixed with Cenzo Townshend (Bat For Lashes, Christine & The Queens, Jungle). Showcasing an array of songs with an overarching message of self-acceptance, empowerment, and joy, No One Else Can Wear Your Crown shares the perspective the band has gained after completing their last world tour. Alongside news of a new album, Oh Wonder has also unveiled international tour dates for the “Wear Your Crown Tour.” Full tour dates can be found below and tickets are on sale now at www.ohwondermusic.com.

Check out the video for “Happy” here:

NO ONE ELSE CAN WEAR YOUR CROWN TRACKLIST:

1. “Dust”

2. “Happy”

3. “Better Now”

4. “Hallelujah”

5. “In And Out Of Love”

6. “How It Goes”

7. “Drunk On You”

8. “Nothing But You”

9. “I Wish I Never Met You”

10. “Nebraska”

“WEAR YOUR CROWN” WORLDWIDE TOUR DATES:

March 3 – SWG3 (Galvanisers) – Glasgow

March 4 – Albert Hall –Manchester

March 6 – Academy –Bristol*

March 7 – O2 Institute – Birmingham

March 9 – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire – London*

March 11 – Ancienne Belgique – Brussels

March 12 – Alhambra – Paris

March 13 – Paradiso – Amsterdam*

March 15 – Live Music Hall – Cologne

March 16 – Docks – Hamburg

March 17 – Astra Kulturhaus – Berlin

March 30 – Buckhead Theatre – Atlanta, GA

March 31 – The Orange Peel – Asheville, NC

April 1 – The Fillmore Charlotte – Charlotte, NC

April 3 – The Fillmore Silver Spring – Silver Spring, MD

April 4 – College Street Music Hall – New Haven, CT

April 5 – Franklin Music Hall – Philadelphia, PA

April 7 – Kings Theatre – Brooklyn, NY

April 8 – House of Blues – Boston, MA

April 10 – MTELUS – Montreal, QC

April 11 – Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Toronto, ON

April 13 – Majestic Theatre – Detroit, MI

April 14 – The Vic Theatre – Chicago, IL

April 15 – First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN

April 17 – The Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO

April 18 – The Depot – Salt Lake City, UT

April 20 – Roseland Theater – Portland, OR

April 21 – Showbox SoDo – Seattle, WA

April 22 – Orpheum Theatre – Vancouver, BC

April 24 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA

April 25 – House of Blues – Anaheim, CA

April 26 – The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA

* Sold Out