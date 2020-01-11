DMV’s Sphinx II8 Continues to Build Controversy on ‘Lucky Lefty’

Making noise with his controversial visual, “The Journey”. As promised, DMV rapper Sphinx II8 delivers his anticipated new album, titled, Lucky Lefty. The seven-track project introduces the world to the rising star’s refreshing new sound. As his breakout video continues to do numbers, Sphinx bridges the song with an outstanding collection of follow-ups like “Too Late” and “Role Models”.

Watch “The Journey” now on YouTube.

Sphinx on the making of his new album:

“I don’t wanna be the greatest of all time. I just wanna be the greatest version of myself always and forever. When you livin’ your truth, nobody can use your truth against you.”

Stream it now on Spotify.