Megan Thee Stallion, Normani team up for new song, “Diamonds”

Megan Thee Stallion had an incredibly impressive 2019, and is wasting no time showing that it was no fluke. Having already been announced to appear at Coachella this year, she has now teamed up with Normani to drop their collaborative new song, “Diamonds.”
“Diamonds” is the first official single to be released from the soundtrack, Birds of Prey: The Album, which is the star-studded and all-female musical companion to the highly-anticipated new film, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). For “Diamonds,” Megan Thee Stallion and Normani make history as it’s the first song to interpolate and sample Marilyn Monroe’s “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend.”
You can find the song and it’s accompanying video (incorporating exclusive footage from the film) below.
Birds of Prey: The Album can be pre-ordered here, and will be released on February 7th alongside the film. Below you will find the track-listing for the rest of the album.
- Doja Cat: “Boss Bitch”
- WHIPPED CREAM: “So Thick” [ft. Baby Goth]
- Megan Thee Stallion / Normani: “Diamonds”
- Saweetie / GALXARA: “Sway With Me”
- Charlotte Lawrence: “Joke’s on You”
- Maisie Peters: “Smile”
- CYN: “Lonely Gun”
- Halsey: “Experiment on Me”
- Jucee Froot: “Danger”
- K.Flay: “Bad Memory”
- Sofi Tukker: “Feeling Good”
- Lauren Jauregui: “Invisible Chains”
- Black Canary: “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World”
- Summer Walker: “I’m Gonna Love You Just a Little More Baby”
- ADONA: “Hit Me With Your Best Shot”