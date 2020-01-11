Megan Thee Stallion, Normani team up for new song, “Diamonds”

Megan Thee Stallion had an incredibly impressive 2019, and is wasting no time showing that it was no fluke. Having already been announced to appear at Coachella this year, she has now teamed up with Normani to drop their collaborative new song, “Diamonds.”

“Diamonds” is the first official single to be released from the soundtrack, Birds of Prey: The Album, which is the star-studded and all-female musical companion to the highly-anticipated new film, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). For “Diamonds,” Megan Thee Stallion and Normani make history as it’s the first song to interpolate and sample Marilyn Monroe’s “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend.”

You can find the song and it’s accompanying video (incorporating exclusive footage from the film) below.

Birds of Prey: The Album can be pre-ordered here, and will be released on February 7th alongside the film. Below you will find the track-listing for the rest of the album.